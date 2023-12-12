Tomas Tatar scores first goal as a member of the Colorado Avalanche
Tomas Tatar has scored a lot of goals in the NHL, more than 200 in fact, but it wasn't until Monday night at Ball Arena that the veteran forward scored one while wearing a Colorado Avalanche sweater.
Tatar's goal came late in the first period against the Calgary Flames. Ross Colton and Frederik Olofsson recorded assists and Tatar scored from in close.
The Avs signed the 33-year-old to a one-year contract in the offseason. Last year Tatar played for the New Jersey Devils and had 20 goals and 28 assists.
The Avalanche wound up defeating the Calgary Flames 6-5.
