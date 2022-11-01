Tom Brady speaks out about divorce from Gisele Bündchen for the first time

Gisele Bündchen hires divorce lawyer Gisele Bündchen hires divorce lawyer amid tensions with husband & NFL star Tom Brady 04:49

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his recent divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen on his weekly podcast, saying he and his ex-wife have a "very amicable situation."

While talking to his "Let's Go" co-host and sportscaster Jim Gray about the topic, he reflected that many people go through "things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home." The episode published Monday.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation, and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games," the legendary NFL quarterback said. "That's what professionals do."

"You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home," he added. "All you can do is the best you can do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

The 45-year-old acknowledged the challenge of navigating a divorce while being a public figure, but he said it's part of "what being a professional is."

"I've dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people," he said. "So I think the interesting thing for a football player and an athlete in general is you're out there, I always say we're not actors, even though we're in TV. That is our real self out there."

Brady and Bündchen jointly announced on social media that they finalized their divorce on Friday after 13 years of marriage. He infamously retired in the offseason before changing his mind a little over a month later. In an interview with Elle magazine that published in September, Bündchen said she had "concerns" about Brady returning to football, which she called "very violent."

"I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

With more than two decades playing in the NFL, Brady has won seven Super Bowl championships, nearly all with the New England Patriots. His current team, the Buccaneers, are 3-5 and in second place in the NFC South.