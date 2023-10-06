"Tina, the Tina Turner Musical" brings new meaning to singer's music in show coming to Denver

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is coming to the stage at the DCPA

Many Americans have long known and enjoyed the music of Tina Turner, one of the greatest live performers in modern music history. But, thanks to "Tina, the Tina Turner Musical," many are now learning the story behind the star's upbringing and success.

Tina Turner, who was born by the name of Anna Mae, grew up in the south and lived in a strict household. Though there were times where she experienced and witnessed abuse and more, the musical touring the nation shows how she persevered and used her childhood as the foundation for a bright career.

"It is important for audiences, especially in this country, to learn this history," said Roz White, the actress who portrays Tina's mother in the musical.

Tina's mother, Zelma Priscilla, is also prominently portrayed throughout the show.

The musical, which will soon arrive at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, helps audiences understand how Tina's relationship with her mother helped form her into the woman the world would come to love.

"You see the love and the tension that they have for one another," said Arie Groover, one of the actresses who portrays Tina in the musical.

Zelma is unveiled as a catalyst in the story of Tina's life and success. And, the musical allows audiences to have a deeper and greater understanding of Tina's greatest hits. The lyrics suddenly have a new meaning and understanding when paired with the show.

"The songs are the love story to her mother of the things she wanted to say and she wanted her mother to see," Groover said. "(Tina is saying) I want you to be proud of me. Out of everything you have been through in your life, look what I have accomplished."

Both Groover and White said they felt Tina's music was writing her life's story well before the writers of the show realized it.

"Tina Turner's music served to tell the story of her life before she even knew it did," White said.

The story pays homage to the African American community over the last near-century, and the strong women within.

"I think a lot of people don't realize how many black households at that time used that music to continue to persevere through racial tensions," Groover said. "These songs mean something to people. People feel her struggles, her love, her joys and her happiness within her music."

White said it was an honor to portray Tina's mother on stage, knowing she is also recognizing the role she played in the star's life.

"She gave birth to someone that could use it to the utmost. And, we got the gift of Tina Turner," White said.

And, Groover said she felt a great responsibility to portray a strong woman in Tina, one who helped serve as an example to future generations of women and stars.

"It really is because of her that I think a lot of artists and women can be who they really want to be," Groover said.

Tina, the Tina Turner Musical arrives in Denver at the Buell Theatre Oct. 18 through 29.

For more information on tickets visit: https://bit.ly/3RNo6zz

