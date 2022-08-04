No change in winner of GOP primary race for Secretary of State after recount

The statewide recount for the Republican secretary of state primary race, along with a handful of other recounts, have been completed. According to Secretary of State Jena Griswold, the winner in each race, as initially confirmed on July 25, has been confirmed again in the recount.

Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters had requested the statewide recount and paid $255,912.33.

The recount confirmed that Pam Anderson is the winner of the Republican Primary race for secretary of state and that Paul Lundeen has been confirmed as the winner of the Republican Primary race for Senate District 9.

Tina Peters CBS

"The recounts are complete and confirm once again that Colorado elections are safe and secure. Accepting the outcome of free and fair elections is a cornerstone of American democracy. Disinformation and frivolous lawsuits do not change the fact that there are winners and losers in an election," said Griswold in a statement.

In a letter sent to the Secretary of State's office last month, Peters initially requested a hand count rather than one by a machine. Peters is among a group of politicians promoting the false claim that President Joe Biden did not actually win his election against former President Donald Trump in 2020 and also claimed widespread fraud led to their losses in the state's June 28 GOP primary. They are part of a growing number of deniers of the outcome of the 2020 election also questioning their own primary losses.

Peters has been indicted on tampering with election equipment and official misconduct stemming from an incident in 2021.

She faces charges including of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

She most recently had two separate arrest warrants filed against her for violating conditions of her bond; first, by attending an out-of-state event without permission; and secondly, by corresponding with at least one Mesa County Clerk employee when she's forbidden to do so.

The final vote tallies for the recount from the Secretary of State's Office in each race are as follows:

Candidate Net Change in Votes Percentage of Vote Total

Pam Anderson +13 43.06%

Tina Peters +13 28.86%

Mike O'Donnell +11 28.08%

State Republican Primary race for Senate District 9

Candidate Net Change in Votes Percentage of Vote Total

Paul Lundeen +1 66.36%

Lynda Zamora Wilson 0 33.64%