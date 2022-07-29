Tina Peters gets a recount of her GOP primary race afterall

The recount of the Republican primary race for secretary of state will in fact happen. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office tells CBS News Colorado Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters provided the funds for the recount.

Tina Peters and Lynda Zamora Wilson have requested and paid for a recount of the primary races for Secretary of State and State Senate District 9, respectively. The recounts will be conducted in accordance with the law, and will be finished by August 4.https://t.co/N95Son9KJZ — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) July 29, 2022

The recount must be completed by Aug. 4 - required by law. Peters lost the primary race by 88,000 votes to Pamela Anderson.

Tina Peters CBS

In a letter sent to the Secretary of State's office, Peters requested a hand count rather than one by a machine. Peters is among a group of politicians promoting the false claim that President Joe Biden did not actually win his election against former President Donald Trump in 2020 and also claimed widespread fraud led to their losses in the state's June 28 GOP primary. They are part of a growing number of deniers of the outcome of the 2020 election also questioning their own primary losses.

Peters has been indicted on tampering with election equipment and official misconduct stemming from an incident in 2021.

She faces charges including of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

She most recently had two separate arrest warrants filed against her for violating conditions of her bond; first, by attending an out-of-state event without permission; and secondly, by corresponding with at least one Mesa County Clerk employee when she's forbidden to do so.