Motorcade accompanying VP nominee Tim Walz involved in crash

Harris, Biden campaign together Harris, Biden campaign together for first time since president dropped out 02:21

Vans carrying members of the press that were part of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's motorcade were involved in a crash on Monday afternoon.

Journalists traveling with the vice presidential nominee said the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Interstate 794. Walz was on his way to an event celebrating Labor Day in Milwaukee.

A staff member in one of the press vans appeared to have a broken arm and was being treated by medics, according to the journalists, who said they were violently thrown forward as one van slammed into another in front of it and then was hit from behind.

Walz's vehicle was not involved in the crash, according to the campaign. Walz later said there were a "few minor injuries," but "everybody's going to be OK."

The press and staff whose vehicles were involved in the crash arrived at LaborFest around an hour after the incident.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, called Walz to check on him after the crash, a White House official said.

Republican vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, also sent well wishes.

"Hoping everyone's OK," he wrote.

and contributed to this report.