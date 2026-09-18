Tim Tebow returns to Mile High to celebrate the Denver Broncos home opener

If you were following the NFL in the early 2010s, no doubt you remember Tebowmania. Quarterback Tim Tebow, the Heisman Trophy winner out of Florida, was drafted by the Broncos and drew headlines all throughout the 2011 season.

The Denver Broncos announced this week that Tebow is returning to Mile High for the first time since throwing an 80-yard touchdown pass to the late Demaryius Thomas on the first play of overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2012.

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23 in overtime of an NFL wild card playoff football game Jan. 8, 2012, in Denver. Chris Schneider/AP Photo

The Broncos said Tebow will serve as the alumni flag planter and be recognized as the Broncos' "Legend of the Game" for their home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

"It'll be awesome to see him sort of in his environment, back at his spot," Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said. "Our relationship's grown as we've gone on, and I remember him a while back, watching him play, I was a huge fan, he was my favorite quarterback growing up.

"And then as he became a commentator and announcer for the SEC, I was able to get to know him a little bit more," Nix added, "and then now getting drafted by the Broncos and having that affiliation, we've gotten closer and been able to talk, been able to meet a couple of times. So, he's a great friend, a great role model and it'll be cool to have him out."

Tebowmania was a short-lived phenomenon. It ended when Peyton Manning arrived in Denver for the 2012 season.

A first-round draft pick in 2010, Tebow replaced starter Kyle Orton after a 1-5 start in 2011 and despite some struggles led Denver to several dramatic victories, starting with an 18-15 overtime win at Miami when Tebow rallied the Broncos from a 15-0 deficit in the final 2:44 of regulation.

In the first round of the playoffs that season, Tebow and Thomas teamed up for one of the NFL's most iconic finishes, connecting on an 80-yard pass on the first play of overtime for a 29-23 win.

The Broncos were blown out that next week at New England and Tebow's time in Denver was soon over after Manning joined the Broncos in free agency two months later.

Tebow was subsequently traded to the New York Jets, where he started two games in 2012 before bouncing around other training camps, including Jacksonville's, and then embarking on a broadcasting career.

Tebow will plant the Broncos' flag ahead of kickoff and the team will recognize him on their giant video board during an in-game stoppage.

Watch special coverage of the Broncos first home game of the season on CBS Colorado.

Watch the Broncos-Jaguars game on CBS Colorado Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time.