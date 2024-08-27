Denver Broncos officially part ways with wide receiver Tim Patrick

The Denver Broncos released their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and it doesn't include veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick. The team said in a post on their website that he "was among the players Denver parted ways with."

Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High on August 18, 2024 in Denver. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

Tim Patrick appeared to be on track to rebound from two consecutive missed seasons for the Broncos. He missed the 2022 season with a knee injury and missed last season with a torn Achillis tendon.

Teammates celebrated when Patrick scored a touchdown during Week 2 of the preseason against the Packers and was frequently targeted by quarterback Bo Nix in the game.

The Broncos wide receivers room heading into Week 1 of the NFL regular season consists of the following five players: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele Josh Reynolds, and Troy Franklin.