Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick tears Achilles tendon, will miss entire 2023 season

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his Achilles tendon on his left leg during training camp on Monday. It happened during a seven-on-seven drill and was a non-contact injury.

CBS

Patrick will now miss the entire 2023 season after already having missed the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in his right knee.

The Broncos signed Patrick to a contract extension late in 2021 and he hasn't seen any playing time on that deal.

"It's a tough break for us as a team... He's such great player, a great leader. When you see him go down like that, it sucks," said Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II after practice. "But I know he's going to bounce back. He's going to recover. He's going to take rehab and take it the right way."

Patrick was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in May 2017. He joined the Broncos practice squad in October of that year.