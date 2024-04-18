Thursday's cold, wet, cloudy weather in Colorado expected to continue into weekend

Thursday will be cold, wet and cloudy. Daytime highs will top out in the low 40s for the Denver metro area that's close to 25 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday when we topped out at 73 degrees.

We will see light rain/snow showers on and off throughout the day with little to no accumulation expected.

Tomorrow the unsettled weather continues. Friday afternoon rain showers and possibly even a thunderstorm will develop. As the temperature drops after dark the rain will likely change to snow. We have the potential for 1-3 inches of slushy snow in the Denver metro area with 4-6 inches of snow in the foothills. Some spots in the northern Front Range mountains will see up to a foot of snow. We should see the snow come to an end on Saturday morning, but it will stay cold and cloudy on Saturday.

On Sunday, temperatures will rebound back in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies and that's just the start. Next week we will have a nice warming trend with daytime highs climbing to the mid-70s and even the low 80s by the end of the week.

