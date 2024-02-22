Three University of Wyoming swim team members die in single-car crash in Northern Colorado

Three students from the University of Wyoming died on Thursday in a single-car crash in Colorado. They were members of the university's swimming and diving team.

CBS

The crash happened about 10 miles away from the Colorado-Wyoming border on Highway 287 in the afternoon. Five people were in a Toyota RAV4 heading south near Red Mountain Road in Larimer County when the RAV4 drove off the road and rolled over. The two people in the car who survived the crash were hurt.

"Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times," the University of Wyoming wrote in a news release.

The names of the students who died haven't been released. They were a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old, both male, and 18 year old female.

Authorities said the group wasn't traveling to any sort of official school or athletic function on Thursday.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Both directions of the highway were closed for most of the rest of the day on Thursday.

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel shared a statement about the crash, calling it a tragedy.

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people. Words are insufficient to express our sadness," said Seidel.

The university's Director of Athletics Tom Burman also said "My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends."

The University of Wyoming says any student who needs counseling should contact the University Counseling Center at (307) 766-2187 or, during non-weekday work hours, (307) 766-8989. Employees of the school can call the Employee Assistance Program -- specifically, MINES & Associates, at 800-873-7138.