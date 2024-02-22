Highway 287 closed in Larimer County after 3 killed in deadly crash in Northern Colorado

Highway 287 in Larimer County was closed in both directions on Thursday afternoon at County Road 37, also known as Red Mountain Road. Three people were killed in the crash.

CBS

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Those killed in the crash include an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and 21-year-old.

A deadly crash where 3 people died closed a section of Highway 287 in Larimer County on Thursday afternoon. CBS

The Colorado State Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Department of Transportation are investigating the crash.

ALERT US287 at CR37 Red Mountain Road @CSP_Larimer Colorado State Patrol , @LarimerSheriff and @ColoradoDOT are alternating both lanes of traffic. Expect delays and use caution as first responders are still working the scene. pic.twitter.com/dGw2IGR1Vb — Livermore Fire Protection District (@FireLivermore) February 22, 2024

There was no estimate on when the highway would reopen. State troopers told CBS News Colorado to expect lengthy delays during the investigation and cleanup.