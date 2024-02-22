Watch CBS News
Local News

Highway 287 closed in Larimer County after 3 killed in deadly crash in Northern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Highway 287 in Larimer County was closed in both directions on Thursday afternoon at County Road 37, also known as Red Mountain Road. Three people were killed in the crash. 

highway-287-crash-copy.jpg
CBS

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Those killed in the crash include an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and 21-year-old. 

highway-287-larimer-county.jpg
A deadly crash where 3 people died closed a section of Highway 287 in Larimer County on Thursday afternoon.  CBS

The Colorado State Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Department of Transportation are investigating the crash. 

There was no estimate on when the highway would reopen. State troopers told CBS News Colorado to expect lengthy delays during the investigation and cleanup. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 4:11 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.