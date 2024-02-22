Highway 287 closed in Larimer County after 3 killed in deadly crash in Northern Colorado
Highway 287 in Larimer County was closed in both directions on Thursday afternoon at County Road 37, also known as Red Mountain Road. Three people were killed in the crash.
The crash happened about 3 p.m. Those killed in the crash include an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and 21-year-old.
The Colorado State Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Department of Transportation are investigating the crash.
There was no estimate on when the highway would reopen. State troopers told CBS News Colorado to expect lengthy delays during the investigation and cleanup.
