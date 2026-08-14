Three teens arrested in connection with fatal Denver shooting

The Denver Police Department has arrested three teens whom investigators believe were involved in a fatal shooting last week.

Nineteen-year-old Maikel Garresquero Mavo was killed on Aug. 6 after police say he was lured to an area near the 4100 block of West Custer Place and shot.

Around 11:02 p.m., officers responded to the scene after receiving a report that shots were fired in the area. They discovered Mavo in the passenger seat of a vehicle with the driver missing. Police say Mavo suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he may have been in a dispute with one or more of the suspects. They determined that 18-year-old Davidson Semeco-Acurero, a 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl approached the vehicle before Semeco-Acurero opened fire.

Denver Police Department

The driver tried to leave, but crashed into a parked vehicle a short distance away. Police say the driver ran away on foot, and they are still working to identify them. They believe that person may have also been injured.

The suspects are facing charges of first-degree murder, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.