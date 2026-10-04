Three key players injured during Denver Broncos game against San Francisco 49ers

Three key Denver Broncos players were injured in their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Broncos jumped out to a small lead and kept it close through the first half. They looked like they might rally in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Jaylen Waddle scored a touchdown, but they couldn't make a characteristic comeback. Ultimately, the 49ers won 24-14.

The Broncos are now 2-2.

Head Coach Sean Payton said, "Obviously not the result we wanted. [They're a] good football team. We knew it was going to be a tight game, and I thought we played hard. And the margins become very slim, and there are a couple of plays always, when there's a game like that, that can go either direction. And those guys make them; we didn't."

Pat Bryant #13 of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field after an injury in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 04, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images

During the first half, cornerback Pat Surtain II was ruled out after suffering a non-contact right ankle injury. Cornerback Riley Moss was also ruled out in the first half due to a rib injury. But the trouble for the Broncos wasn't over yet. In the third quarter, wide receiver Pat Bryant was carted off the field with an apparent lower-leg or ankle injury.

When asked about Bryant's injury after the game, quarterback Bo Nix said, "He's a great football player. He's meant a lot to us. Hopefully it's not too bad, and we'll get him back sooner rather than later. But I know he'll be aggressive in rehab, and I know he wants to be back out there with us."

It's unclear how this will affect the team going into week five, when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on October 11.

Watch the game live on CBS Colorado.