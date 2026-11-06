3 arrested in Northern Colorado drive-by shooting, gang-related investigation

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting on southbound Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado that left two people with serious life-threatening injuries, according to Loveland police.

The arrests come after a weeks-long investigation into the Sept. 21 shooting, which police believe was gang related.

The investigation began shortly after midnight when an automated crash detection feature on one of the victim's iPhones alerted authorities to a crash on the southbound I-25 off-ramp at U.S. 34. Police say they had not received any calls from witnesses reporting a shooting on the interstate.

Loveland Police

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

"It looked incredibly grim," said Loveland Police spokesperson Chris Padgett.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital.

"At that point the investigation was pretty difficult because we didn't have the capability to interview the two victims," Padgett said.

Police turned to Flock camera technology to help reconstruct the victims' movements before the shooting. Investigators say the cameras provided important evidence and helped establish that the victims had been followed from Fort Collins.

"It was able to help us gather strong evidence," Padgett said.

Loveland police worked with multiple agencies over several weeks, including the FBI task force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and local law enforcement agencies. Padgett also said the Larimer County District Attorney's office played a major role in the investigation.

This week, police arrested 20-year-olds Jose Silva and Andres Valles, along with a male juvenile in connection with the shooting.

"We do believe this was gang-related," Padgett said.

Padgett said technology played a significant role throughout the investigation, from initially alerting officers to the victims' location to helping investigators identify and locate suspects.

"(The prosecution) is going to be very detrimental to them and their lives. But this was a very serious incident that has changed the lives of two people who were seriously injured," Padgett said.

Despite the severity of their injuries, police say both victims are now expected to survive. They remain hospitalized and are still receiving treatment for their serious injuries.

"(Technology) never replaces the boots on the ground or the hard work of the men and women in law enforcement. But, it certainly is a force multiplier for their efforts," Padgett said.