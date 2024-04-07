Thousands of Coloradans without power, it may be days before it is restored

Late Saturday evening what was a windy day turned into an even windier night in Littleton. Gusts pushed over trees, and nothing was spared from their fall. Fences, vehicles and houses were hit.

"It got really strong. I would say around, nine o clock last night," said Littleton resident Linda Hartman.

Also, power lines were toppled all around town, knocking out electricity to more than 150,000 customers. Xcel Energy crews and their partners spent Sunday trying to get their grid up and running again.

Linda Hartman says she woke up to a chilly house. Her power went out at around 1:30 Sunday morning. She has a small generator to run her fridge, but she says it's not enough to run her heater which is unfortunate because Xcel Energy says some Coloradans may be without power until Monday. That means people like Hartman are going to have to figure out how to stay warm overnight.

Linda Hartman

"I don't know. I can go sit in my car," said Hartman. "I thought about going to get my little camper. Maybe, you know, hooking the generator up to that and be nice and warm. But that's too much trouble."

Hartman says that while Saturday and Sunday's wind was like nothing she's ever seen before, being without power isn't unprecedented for her neighborhood. In fact, it's kind of becoming a regular thing.

"At least it wasn't as bad as the last time we lost electricity when we had two feet of snow, which was a few weeks ago," said Hartman.

She says she's just happy that this time around it's a little warmer.

"We're grateful the sun's out. So, it's not that bad," said Hartman.