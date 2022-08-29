Watch CBS News
Woman, 4 children involved in rollover crash in Thornton
A woman and four children were involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Thornton Monday morning, the police department told CBS4. 

According to Thornton PD, police assisted fire crews in the response to the crash on Eppinger Boulevard near Hoffman Way, where the woman, who was driving what appeared to be a white SUV, needed to be helped out of the vehicle with equipment before she could be taken to the hospital to treat injuries. 

Police said the four children didn't not have any reported injuries and were not taken to the hospital. 

Copter4 was above the crash during the active response just before 7:30 a.m.

It was not immediately known what the relationship was between the woman and the kids. 

Thornton PD is investigating alcohol as a factor in this crash. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on August 29, 2022 / 11:30 AM

