Watch CBS News
Local News

Thornton police search for suspect accused of robberies at 2 gas stations near E. 104th Avenue

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Thornton Police Department tweeted Sunday morning that it is searching for a suspect accused of robbing two different gas stations.

According to Thornton police, the suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery after two robbery incidents that happened at gas stations along E. 104th Avenue. 

RELATED: Thornton police search for suspect in August burglary on E. 94th Drive

Authorities say after the robberies, the "male suspect fled in a 2005 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen several days earlier."

Investigators in Thornton encourage anyone who has additional information or recognizes the suspect to contact the department's tip line at 720-977-5069. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 2:48 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.