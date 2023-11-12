Thornton police search for suspect accused of robberies at 2 gas stations near E. 104th Avenue
The Thornton Police Department tweeted Sunday morning that it is searching for a suspect accused of robbing two different gas stations.
According to Thornton police, the suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery after two robbery incidents that happened at gas stations along E. 104th Avenue.
Authorities say after the robberies, the "male suspect fled in a 2005 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen several days earlier."
Investigators in Thornton encourage anyone who has additional information or recognizes the suspect to contact the department's tip line at 720-977-5069.
