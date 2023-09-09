Thornton family finally honors WWII relative, POW decades since his death

Among a collection of letters, photos, fliers, and accolades, is the memory of a man who continues to shape the life of one Adams County military family: the memory of Sgt. Paul Palumbo.

"[He was a] first-generation American from Italy. Very proud to be American. One of three boys that went and served in WWII," said Joanna McTevia, Palumbo's great niece. "He was in the 200th Coast Artillery that came out through Albuquerque."

Palumbo is from Las Animas County, Colorado, but his remaining relatives, which include McTevia, her mother, and brother, all live in Thornton.

"He actually was one of four out of 1,700 in his company that received a silver star," said McTevia.

Palumbo died on Sept. 7, 1944, in World War II as a POW aboard one of the Japanese Army's so called "hell ships."

"Those ships were torpedoed by U.S. fire and sank, and so that is why there was no notification. There were I believe 84 survivors, 89 survivors and the family just kept holding out hope that maybe he was one of them," said McTevia. "It wasn't until reading records much later that we got that information that survivors either drowned or were shot and killed by the Japanese prison guards."

Five months later, is when his family finally received notification of his death.

"Just so many unknowns as to what it actually was like that we'll never know, but it's nice to at least have a little piece of his history and his journey," said Sam Sears, Palumbo's great nephew.

To this day, Palumbo's body still has not been found.

"It would've been great to meet him and know him, and from a family perspective it was sad," said Sears.

In the decades that followed since his death, Palumbo's extended family kept the records of his accounts of the war and his capture.

CBS

"The thing that really struck me was his spirit, given the hardship he was in at the time," said Marietta Sears, Palumbo's niece.

However, there was still a big missing piece to his story: Palumbo was never formally honored for his service and the accolades he received because his remains were never found.

"I think their theory behind it is what if remains are ever found, then you can't have the full military service and I think as a family we decided, especially for my mom and her cousins, that it's time," said McTevia. "We want to honor him as he deserves and earns to be honored, so we started pushing."

"79 years later, it's about closure and it's about honor and family," said Sears.

On the 79th anniversary of his death this week, the Army granted Palumbo's relatives the opportunity to conduct a full military service with honors, and formally recognize the war hero once and for all.

CBS

"It just seems like forever till we got to this day," said Marrieta Sears.

Now, this day marks a new memory for his family and their perseverance to help honor Palumbo's sacrifice for the freedom of others.

"It was so fulfilling. there are no words to express it," said McTevia.