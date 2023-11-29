4 thieves who may be part of organized retail theft ring strike 3 different Ulta Beauty stores in Denver metro area

Police in three Denver metro area communities are trying to track down at least four thieves they believe are part of an organized retail theft ring after they struck three Ulta Beauty stores within an hour and a half Monday. All three stores are in a line off Interstate 76 and Interstate 70 and were hit within a little over 90 minutes Monday afternoon.

First the Ulta on Pairie Center Parkway in Brighton was hit at 2:32, then the Ulta on 52nd in Arvada was struck at 3:19 p.m., followed by the Ulta on Youngfield in Wheat Ridge at 4:02 p.m.

Images from the stores in Brighton and Wheat Ridge appear to show a male and female in the same clothing during both shoplifting incidents. Images from the Ulta in Brighton appear to show to different males, but in all three cases investigators say they appear to have been driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with no plates.

CBS Colorado reported on the growing problem of organized retail theft last week, showing previous incidents at the Ulta in Wheat Ridge. Stores are hampered by worries about legal exposure in going after the thieves and police say there's evidence the small but expensive items like perfumes and colognes are sold on the internet and on the streets in other states, possibly even other countries.

"We believe these incidents are connected, as a part of organized retail theft. It's a troubling trend," Wheat Ridge Police posted on social media.

Officers in Wheat Ridge spotted what they believed was the car involved in the theft Monday, but the vehicle eluded police, driving on the wrong side of the road and police did not engage in a pursuit.

Authorities in all three communities are hoping tips from the public will help them break the case and find the kingpins behind the theft rings.