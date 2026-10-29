Thieves target toy store for Pokémon trading cards

The owners of the Timbuk Toys store on Colorado Blvd. is cleaning up after a smash and grab break-in early Tuesday morning. Surveillance video shows two thieves shattering the glass front door of the business, grabbing bag fulls of Pokémon cards and then running out.

Timbuk Toys

"We had a pretty small selection, but they took everything that we had in the case there," said Allison Anderson, assistant manager.

The thieves haul may not be as valuable as they thought. The store manager estimates the value of the cards at about $300.

"At the end of the day, most of what we had were Chinese and Japanese cards which is more so what the collectors are interested in, not necessarily the kids. Other hardcore collectors are after the English cards, not necessarily the Chinese cards," said Morgan Madden, store manager.

The damage, on the other hand, could be quite expensive to fix.

"We're estimating, right now, it's probably around, between the door and the case, it could be about $3,000 worth of damages. The door is really expensive, especially replacing that glass, adn we may have to replace the whole set of doors," Madden explained.

The store managers say they are thankful for the customers who have come out to support them.