Thieves steal trailer full of equipment from Thrive Martial Arts

A martial arts studio in northern Colorado is asking for the public's help finding their stolen trailer and the thieves who took it. Thrive Martial Arts in Windsor, Colorado reported their trailer was stolen several weeks ago after it vanished from a local storage facility.

The trailer was filled with important martial arts mats that are used for competitions throughout the state.

CBS

"It is a huge burden," said Christy Overby, Master Instructor at Thrive Martial Arts. "This trailer being gone is affecting martial arts students all across Colorado."

Overby's husband recently went to a Windsor storage facility to get the trailer in preparation for a large regional competition. When he arrived at the facility he realized their trailer had been stolen. However, he hadn't checked on the trailer in months, so there was a chance it had been taken at the start of summer.

According to Overby, Windsor Police were attempting to comb through the security footage from the storage facility to determine not only who stole the trailer, but when as well.

"It looked like a few gentlemen were trying to steal a few other trailers," Overby said.

CBS

Overby said the mats are not only important to the local martial arts school, but to the entire region.

"It was terrifying because we can't have a competition without taekwondo mats. We had about 300 competitors registered, and we had no mats to use," Overby said.

Overby said there are mats that can be rented from other organizations, but doing so is both costly and not completely reliable for availability.

"There isn't really insurance on (the trailer or the mats,)" Overby said. "They are old. They are used. At this point, I don't think you can get much for them."

For Overby, it may be ironic to see thieves steal from an organization that prioritizes teaching children about self-defense, discipline, and respect for their peers.

CBS

"The kids are sad and upset. They don't know if we will be able to have the next (competition) in November," Overby said.

Thrive Martial Arts has started an online fundraiser to try and purchase replacements for the items that were stolen.