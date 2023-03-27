"Lowest of the lows": Thieves break into Aurora Veterans of Foreign Wars post

A local Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Aurora is asking for the community's help to track down the thieves who broke into their building over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning at VFW 3631 on Colfax Avenue.

"For somebody to come in here and do what they did against a place like this is really the lowest of the low," said post commander Craig Arcuri.

Surveillance video shows at least three men getting out of a silver or grey SUV then using a large crowbar to bust down the front door.

"It took all three of them to get it open," a VFW worker said while watching the security footage.

And, once inside, the thieves made a beeline for their target.

"It's almost like it was a planned event for them, where they almost knew where to go," Arcuri said.

It only took the crooks about four minutes to get what they came for and leave. In that short time, the men smashed open an ATM and jukebox, taking what they found inside. They also took one of the post's machines that collects donations, a big part of the funding the non-profit relies on to operate.

"It's pretty substantial for us because we're not that big an operation here," Arcuri told CBS News Colorado, adding they don't have an exact total of what was taken but know it was significant.

VFW 3631 has a couple hundred members and serves hundreds of homeless veterans in Aurora as well. Arcuri said the thieves didn't just take from the community, they've hurt those who've served our country.

"Our whole purpose here is to serve people, to serve the community," Arcuri explained, "and when someone interrupts that it doesn't make any of us happy."

Arcuri is now hopeful someone will recognize the men involved and the community will help the post get back on its feet.

"If the community [sees this] and has any way to support us, come on in and buy a drink from our bar. That'll help support us a lot," he said. "We also have a donation box they can drop donations off -- cash or anything they think would be good for veterans,"

Arcuri added the VFW council is discussing ways to improve its security and is working to repair the busted front door. Anyone with information that may help in this case is urged to call Aurora Police or Crimestoppers.