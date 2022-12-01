Nonprofits asks for community support to help families in the hospital

A local nonprofit that supports families in medical crises says their services are needed now more than ever. They're calling on the community for donations. There With Care helps more than 200 families in Colorado hospitals every day.

Some of their patients are only in the state for treatment, miles away from home.

Jessica Toups

In August, a 9-year-old girl was hit by car while riding her bike in Lander, Wyoming.

Kora was dragged through an intersection, leaving her with third and fourth-degree burns. She was airlifted to a Denver hospital, and she's been there ever since.

Kora's mom, Jessica Toups, dropped everything to be by her side.

"Basically, I don't have a job right now. My whole job now is Kora; taking care of her wounds, making sure her medications are given on time. I'm her bedside nurse," explained Toups, who has other young children.

One sick child uproots the lives of entire families.

CBS

The local nonprofit, There with Care, raises money to help families like the Toups fill the gaps. TWC provides essential services and support for families in the hospital. They aim to help with anything that makes life easier for families navigating the critical diagnosis of a child.

Donations allow them to provide toys and books for siblings and whatever parents need, from gas money to groceries.

"We customize their needs. It might be food. It might be sibling support. It may even be mortgage or utility assistance, or possibly vehicle service. If they need some gas or transportation support, we offer those things as well," said Laurie Peterson, VP of Development at There With Care.

There With Care spends about $3,000 on each families stay, allowing parents to focus on what matters. Sometimes TWC supports a family for two weeks. Sometimes they support them for two years.

Peterson says they'll will serve more than 100 more families this year than budgeted because there are so many in crisis.

"We have not had to turn a family away. People have been generous. People have been doing what they've done for the last 17 years. We're going into our 18th year. I will say the need is greater," said Peterson.

CBS

TWC could always use donations whether monetary or items like toys.

You can donate at https://therewithcare.org/ways-to-help/donate/

Kora was finally released from the hospital Wednesday. Her mother says the impact TWC made on them will stay with them forever.

"Coming to a big city, you feel like just another number and just another date of birth that you give to get through the door. But with There With Care, they are calling you asking 'What else do you need?'" said Toups. "I can't say enough about it. I'm so thankful."