The world's cultures shine at Aurora Fest 2026

Aurora Fest kicked off Saturday with its Parade of Nations, celebrating the Colorado city where one in five people are foreign born.

"I love Aurora," said Arlene Soules, who was attending with her grandchild.

Numerous immigrant communities turned out to celebrate their origins.

Brenda Aguilera CBS

"We're so proud to come and represent Mexico in this festival," said Brenda Aguilera with Adelitas de Colorado. "I have so many conversations already with different countries about their outfits, what it means."

It is something to behold, and CBS Colorado is fortunate to sponsor the event. Seeing the rhythms, music and dances of so many heritages come together in one vibrant celebration.

"A lot of people enjoying the culture. And I am very happy to be representing the United States, and I am from Mexico," said Teresa Mendoza, who was modeling locally designed fashions.

Teresa Mendoza (center right) stands with a group of women participating in Aurora Fest 2026. CBS

"What this is, is a demonstration of how people can get along, how diverse communities can unite as one, very excited about today. And I think it's a great message for the country," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

Edith Duru carried the flag of Nigeria. She immigrated to the United States when she was 8 years old, and appreciates the opportunity she and her family have found here.

Humans are not meant to live solely; they're meant to live together. Collectively sharing, and interacting, and growing. That's how the world works. This is an example, amazing example. This needs to happen more often," Duru said.

Edith Duru and her family get ready for the Parade of Nations. CBS

The festival featured a performance by Selena tribute singer Mayra Alejandra, and it capped off with a drone show to mark Colorado's 150th year as a state and the nation's 250th year.

More photos of the food, fun and incredible cultures on display can be found in our gallery below.