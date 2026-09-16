"The Who's Tommy" musical plays Denver Center for the Performing Arts fall 2026

A rock musical built around the songs of The Who is visiting Denver this fall. The production will tell the story of a young boy's journey from trauma to fame when playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. CBS Colorado traveled to Chicago to meet with a cast member and hear his vocals before he visits Colorado.

Kyle McFalls, who plays Cousin Kevin in musical "The Who's Tommy," said taking the show across the country is a significant opportunity.

"To be able to bring this show nationwide is insane. It is an honor, truly," McFalls said.

Kyle McFalls CBS

McFalls said the musical follows main character Tommy through a series of traumatic events that leave him unable to see, speak or hear.

"So it kind of goes about his life and how he interacts with people and how they interact with him," McFalls said.

The production follows Tommy as he navigates those challenges and ultimately discovers a remarkable talent.

"It is like a journey of self-discovery and his rise to fame through his immaculate ability to play pinball," McFalls said.

McFalls said the story can connect with audiences through its themes of feeling different and finding a place in the world.

"It really has something for everyone. I think everyone can relate to feeling disenfranchised," McFalls said.

McFalls said it's an honor to represent a legendary classic rock band on stage.

"I've always been a huge fan of The Who," McFalls said.

McFalls said touring the band's music on stage adds another element to the production.

"Bringing the music of a band like The Who across the country is insane," McFalls said.

"The Who's Tommy" plays the Buell Theatre Oct. 16 through 18. More information is available on the DCPA website.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.