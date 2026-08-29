"The Outsiders" cast visit with S.E. Hinton prior to bringing musical to Denver

The Tony Award-winning musical "The Outsiders" is coming to Denver, bringing a new stage adaptation of the classic American story to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The touring cast recently performed in Chicago's Millennium Park as part of "Broadway in Chicago," giving thousands of people an advance look at the production before its Denver stop. CBS Colorado was the only outlet outside of Chicago invited to the event.

CBS

The musical is based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel about rival groups of teenagers and the bonds they form through family, friendship and hardship.

Travis Roy Rogers, who plays Darrel Curtis, said the story continues to connect with audiences decades after the book was first published.

"This story is still relevant. That's what's so exciting about all this," Rogers said.

The musical expands on the original story by giving audiences a closer look at the characters through live performance.

CBS

"You get even more of a glimpse into these characters through song, through dance, through just their interactions with each other on stage. You see so much more nuance, and you see it in humans in live time, which you don't get to do in the book," Rogers said.

Corbin Drew Ross, who plays Sodapop Curtis, said the musical gives longtime fans another way to experience characters they may already know from the novel or film.

"We know these stories, but we don't know them to sing," Ross said. "So, it's like we're seeing this whole new color of these characters."

Before joining the production, the cast also had an opportunity to meet Hinton in Tulsa. Ross said Hinton told the cast she does not have a favorite Greaser because she sees herself in each of them.

"I think that's why I love it so much," Ross said.

North American Tour Company

Rogers said audiences from different generations can find their own connection to the story, whether they first encountered it through the book, the movie or now the musical.

"Every generation has their own relationship to the story and their own way into the story," Rogers said. "And we just feel honored that we get to take the legacy of 'The Outsiders' and continue to push it through the generations."

Ross said the stage production also brings a new excitement to the story.

"It's a spectacle for the 2020's that brings a lot of new energy to theater," Ross said.

"The Outsiders" plays at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from September 8-27. For more information on tickets, visit the DCPA website.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.