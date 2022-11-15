Thanksgiving travel in Colorado returns to pre-pandemic levels

For the first time in two years, Thanksgiving travel is back. According to AAA's latest travel forecast, nearly one million people in Colorado will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving.

The 951,000 estimated Colorado travelers is 26,000 more than last year's holiday and 7,000 fewer than 2019, which remains the statewide record. Of those, 841,000 will hit the roads, a slight increase over last year.

CBS

"Travel is roaring back from the pandemic," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA, in a statement. "Facing high gas prices, other inflationary pressures, and a wobbly economy, travel spending still hit its highest point since the pandemic began. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so give yourself extra early and be as flexible as you can with your travel plans."

Some 54.6 million Americans are expected to hit the road and head to airports for the holiday next week. That's slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels nationwide with Colorado travel rebounding slightly higher than the national average.

CBS

Of those, 89% of holiday travelers will drive despite high gas prices. Colorado drivers paid an average of $3.45 per gallon which is below the national average of $3.76 and 5 cents lower than last year. Prices in the state are lowest in Greeley at $3.30 per gallon and highest in Vail at $3.99.

The busiest days to travel are Monday-Wednesday afternoon and early evening next week with lighter travel during the morning and late evening hours and on Thanksgiving Day.

According to AAA:

11/23 - Worst Time: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Best Time: Before 8 a.m., After 8 p.m.

11/24 - Worst Time: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Best Time: Before 11 a.m., After 6 p.m.

11/25 - Worst Time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Best Time: Before 11 a.m., After 8 p.m.

11/26 - Worst Time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Best Time: Before 2 p.m., After 8 p.m.

11/27 - Worst Time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Best Time: Before 11 a.m., After 8 p.m.