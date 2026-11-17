With Thanksgiving next week, Denver International Airport is getting ready for a busy holiday travel season. Airport officials said they expect more than 776,000 passengers to travel through the airport's security checkpoints over 10 days between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

The airport estimates the busiest days of travel will be Friday, Nov. 20, when there could be more than 80,000 passengers traveling through security, and Sunday, Nov. 29, with more than 87,000 passengers.

Denver International Airport CBS

Passengers are encouraged to check TSA security wait times online and arrive at the airport at least two hours before their boarding time to ensure they have enough time to check bags, travel through security and arrive at their gate. Airport officials said security wait times can be longer during peak times, which are 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional Information from Denver International Airport:

Denver International Airport has opened several newly transformed areas in the Jeppesen Terminal as part of the Great Hall Program. A new "meet and greet" arrivals area is now open for international arrivals and those who return to the Terminal from the A Bridge, along with a North Security Checkpoint.

The new North Security Checkpoint, which features eight lanes, is now open daily from 12:30 to 8:15 p.m., offering international passengers a quick and convenient path to a TSA security checkpoint if continuing their travel. Lane availability may be limited and passengers, especially those who need special assistance and those who have CLEAR or TSA PreCheck, should continue to use the East and West Security Checkpoint Level 6 as the primary checkpoint.

Before You Leave for the Airport

Check with your airline to confirm your flight status at FlyDenver.com/arrivals and check in online if possible.

Check real-time parking availability at www.FlyDenver.com/parking_transit/parking.

Check real-time TSA security wait times at FlyDenver.com/security.

TSA

The East and West Checkpoints are mirror images of each other, with nearly identical lanes on each side. Passengers who don't need to check a bag or visit an airline counter upon arrival can be conveniently dropped off at specific doors on Level 6 (East or West) and immediately access the security checkpoints.

If you are being dropped off on Level 6 West, look for doors 606-600, with TSA PreCheck access closest to doors 602 and 600. If you are being dropped off on Level 6 East look for doors 601-605 with TSA PreCheck closest to door 601 and 603.

West Security is open from 3:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. (the next morning) and East Security is open from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week. East Security TSA PreCheck is open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. and West Security TSA PreCheck is open from 4 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. every day of the week.

DEN's A Bridge offers a convenient walking route to Concourse A from the security checkpoints.

East/West Security 1: This entrance is for standard screening passengers, which makes up the majority of DEN passengers.

East/West Security 2: This entrance is for Restricted Access, which consists of various groups including:

This entrance is for Restricted Access, which consists of various groups including: Premium/Premier Access



Accessibility and Functional Needs



Military Personnel



CLEAR without PreCheck

East/West Security 3: This entrance is for TSA PreCheck passengers, CLEAR with PreCheck and Touchless ID (TIS) passengers.

Passengers may sign up for expedited screening programs available at DEN checkpoints. Learn more about TSA PreCheck and CLEAR.

TSA offers these tips for all flyers as they plan upcoming travel:

Have a valid ID: Bring your REAL ID, passport or other acceptable form of identification and have it out to show the TSA officer at the checkpoint entrance. Effective February 1, 2026, passengers without a REAL ID or other acceptable form of identification will need to pay a $45 fee to use a modernized identity verification system, TSA ConfirmID, to establish identity at security checkpoints.

Set up your digital ID: Coloradans can now use their myColorado mDL (mobile driver's license) at TSA security checkpoints at DEN. The myColorado mDL is different from the Colorado Digital ID, but both are available in your myColorado app Wallet. Flyers should add their mDL before arriving at the airport to ensure a secure connection and full functionality prior to TSA screening.

Travelers uncertain about a specific item can use the free "What Can I Bring?" tool on the MyTSA app.

Travelers with disabilities or medical conditions may contact TSA Cares at (855) 787-2227 to request assistance while at the TSA checkpoint. For general information, visit TSA.gov.

Parking

DEN Parking Management will continually observe available space and open its overflow lot, Longs Peak, once Pikes Peak is full to accommodate the influx of passengers for the heavy travel period. Normal operations will continue in the garages and economy lots.

Shuttle service will remain available in all lots during the holiday period. DEN now offers the Passio Go app, where passengers can view shuttle statuses and expected time of arrival in real-time. View DEN's Passio Go status page.

Please check FlyDenver.com/parking-and-transportation/parking-lots/ or electronic signage when approaching the airport for the most up-to-date information for DEN parking lot availability.

Premium Reserve Parking: Premium Reserve Parking offers a reserved spot as early as 90 days in advance or as soon as five minutes in advance, depending on parking area capacity. Book early as this parking can fill up.

Reservations cost $45 a day with a one-time $5 service fee per reservation. Premium Reserve is conveniently located at Arrivals, on Level 4 East and West. Visit the reservation page.

Transit

Parking lots at DEN tend to fill up quickly during busy travel periods. Consider taking the RTD A Line to DEN. View the A Line schedule and view more information on all the public transportation options offered at DEN.

RTD's newest SkyRide service, Route AL, now provides Longmont residents with a direct, reliable connection to DEN. Route AL operates hourly from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The line travels from the 8th Avenue and Coffman Street Park‑n‑Ride along US 287, with stops at the Niwot and Lafayette Park‑n‑Rides, before continuing along E‑470 to DEN. Travelers are dropped off at DEN's Transit Center and can reach the Jeppesen Terminal with a single escalator ride.