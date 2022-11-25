'Thanksgiving miracle:' 4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV

Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department.

The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home.

"It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom.

She says Meadow spent eight days on life support.

"It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way it did, but in the moment it was extremely scary," Terri recalled. "People's experience with RSV can range from just treating it at home to children actually dying from this, so we are just so grateful we get to bring our baby home."

Meadow is grateful to go home, too. She calls it a "Thanksgiving miracle."

Meadow's dad, Jameson Maples, wants to help other parents be aware of the warning signs: runny nose, coughing, difficulty breathing, fever, and fatigue.

"She had trouble staying awake, which was pretty scary because normally she's a super active girl," Jameson said.

But now after nearly a month away, Meadow can get back to the normal life she once enjoyed.

"Hug your loved ones tight, look for the signs, and hopefully everyone gets the level of care that we did," Jameson said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly every child will contract RSV before their second birthday. For more information about the virus, click here: https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html