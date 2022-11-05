Thanksgiving inflation impacts shoppers, food banks

The cost of food is soaring and some grocery chains like Walmart are helping people set the table without gobbling up their Thanksgiving budgets. As prices rise, so does the need for supply at Denver Metro Area food banks. The Denver Rescue Mission is calling on the community to help collect 15,000 turkeys for those experiencing hunger.

The Denver Rescue Mission broke a record last year, serving 1 million meals for the first time in history.

"We have a great need this year. Unfortunately, the homeless population is growing," said Stephen Hinkel with the Denver Rescue Mission. "We start pricing out turkeys long before people start thinking about Thanksgiving. The price point for turkeys in 2022 has certainly been significantly more than it was in previous years."

DRM currently has 3,000 turkeys in its freezer right now. That's about 20% of their goal. The Rescue Mission hopes rising prices don't lower the ability to give.

"We're hopeful that people can push aside the inflation worries and tap into the ability for gratitude," said Hinkel. "We believe in the community and that they're going to provide and come through and help feed people who are in need this holiday season."

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 23, DRM is asking for donations of frozen turkeys, weighing 12 pounds or more.

The turkeys will be used in 3,000 Thanksgiving Food Boxes and distributed to thousands of people in need across metro Denver. According to Feeding America, almost half a million, or 1 in 12, Coloradans may face food insecurity.

"These 15,000 turkeys are more than just a collective number or goal. Every turkey encompasses endless possibilities of providing a single person or single household with joy and stability during the holidays. That's what our Turkey Drive is all about, providing hope in the form of meals to our neighbors who need it the most," said Brad Meuli, President/CEO of Denver Rescue Mission.

Additional food items needed include: boxed mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned vegetables, canned yams, canned fruit, canned pumpkin, canned gravy, and canned cranberry sauce.

You can donate a 12-pound frozen turkey at one of the following locations:

Ministry Outreach Center (Holly & 39th Avenue) 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

*This is the preferred drop-off location

Lawrence Street Shelter (SE corner of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Accepting Turkeys here from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23

Denver Broncos Turkey Donation Site (UCHealth Training Center)

*Saturday, Nov. 19 only, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you can't bring a turkey, you can donate to DRM by texting "TURKEY" to 24365 or by calling 303.313.2403. $15 to $25 is roughly the equivalent of one turkey.