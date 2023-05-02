Text campaign launched to alert nearly 2 million Coloradans on Medicaid of big change ahead

Public health protection put in place during COVID is about to come to an end. The change will mean hundreds of thousands of Coloradans will likely lose eligibility for Medicaid and Child Health Plan Plus.

While some will no longer qualify, others will be dropped off those Medicaid rolls because of procedural issues like failing to sign a document or update their personal information.

Samantha Fields has been receiving Medicaid benefits for several years, and the thought of losing them, she says, is a source of anxiety.

"Without Medicaid and with all the health issues I have, it would be really difficult for me," she said.

Samantha Fields Courtesy

States will typically check on Medicaid members annually to make sure they are still eligible for the benefits. That process was put on hold when COVID hit and a public health emergency was in place.

This month, as the emergency expires nationwide, those checks will pick back up again.

"Some individuals may no longer be qualifying for Medicaid and they may qualify for purchasing a plan through Connect for Health Colorado or the state-based exchange," Colleen Daywalt, with Colorado Community Health Alliance, said.

Daywalt says correct contact information will be crucial to avoid disenrolling those who are still eligible and helping others find new coverage.

They have now launched a text notification campaign to remind members it's time to renew, with messages going out on Monday and reminding everyone who may receive one not to fall for scams.

"Like your social security number, credit card information or bank account information, we would never solicit that over the phone and text message," Daywalt said.

Fields has kept her information up to date, not wanting to miss any information about her status but believes she will be among those that will lose benefits and wants to be prepared.

"During this time, social security went up and this is the whole thing with the 'cliff effect.' Things go up but you lose benefits," she said. "But I've been in the system and working with people long enough, I have resources and I know who I can go to and what program might be available to me and I'm doing that."

Renewal letters will come from the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing and are labeled "urgent please reply" on the envelope.

HCPF began notifying members with May renewals in mid-March and will go month by month for the next 14 months to complete the renewal process for all 1.75 million Coloradans currently covered under Health First Colorado and Child Health Plan Plus.

Members can find their renewal due date via the PEAK website, the Health First Colorado mobile app or by calling their county's human services office. For more information and videos in English and Spanish about the renewal process, please visit HealthFirstColorado.com/renewals.