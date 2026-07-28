Texas man arrested after alleged threats against Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado

A man from Texas was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to "shoot up" Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says that around 7 p.m. Monday, 54-year-old Lonnie Hubbard of Quitman, Texas, became upset when staff told him he could not safely ride certain attractions at the park. Witnesses told Glenwood Springs police that the man became verbally aggressive with the park staff and made several threats that he was going to get a gun and "shoot up the park."

The park refunded the man, but witnesses say he continued to behave aggressively before he finally left.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Investigators identified Hubbard as the suspect involved in these threats.

Deputies found and arrested Hubbard on Tuesday morning. He was booked into the Garfield County Jail and is facing charges of harassment, menacing, and disorderly conduct.