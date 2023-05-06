At least 8 killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas; gunman dead, police say

Allen police chief gives updates on shooting at Allen Premium Outlets Allen police chief gives updates on shooting at Allen Premium Outlets 03:37

At least eight people were killed and another seven wounded when a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon at Allen Premium Outlets, a mall in Allen, Texas, a suburb in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area, authorities said. The shooting suspect is dead, officials said.

In a news conference Saturday night, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd confirmed that seven people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another nine were rushed by paramedics to local hospitals. Two of those transported later died, Boyd said.

The suspect was among those found dead at the scene, police said. No names were immediately released.

Three of the wounded victims were in "critical surgery," and four others were stable, Boyd disclosed.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey reported that an officer was on an unrelated call at about 3:36 p.m. local time when he heard gunshots, responded, and "neutralized" the suspect.

"He heard gunshots, located the gunshots, located the shooter, neutralized the threat," Harvey said.

The shooter is believed to have acted alone, Harvey said. Authorities declined to provide further details and did not take questions.

People raise their hands as they leave Allen Premium Outlets following a shooting on May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. LM Otero / AP

Janet St. James, a spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare, told CBS News that its trauma facilities had received eight shooting victims who ranged in age from 5 to 61 years old.

In an earlier briefing, Boyd said that "there may have been" other potential injury victims "transported in private vehicles, but those are the ones that we know of," he said of the nine victims taken by ambulances.

Video posted to social media captured the sound of gunfire and panic among people at the mall.

"We were in Johnson & Murphy, shopping for shoes, and we heard some pops go off, like 10," one man told CBS Texas. "And I looked at the customer next to me, and I go, like, 'Was that gunfire?' And we were all like, 'no, we don't think so.' We ran to the front when we heard like 20 more pops go off. And there was a guy right across, near like Francesca's, in a full outfitted assault rifle, just shooting at people."

"We saw bodies going down," a woman said.

Agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were on scene. Allen police asked anyone who may have cell phone video of the shooting to contact the FBI.

A White House official confirmed to CBS News that President Biden had been briefed on the shooting and was monitoring the situation.

In a statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he had "offered the full support of the state of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."