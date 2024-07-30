Terrell Davis was placed on United Airlines' no-fly list after he was handcuffed, a decision carrier says it reversed

Terrell Davis was placed on United Airlines' no-fly list after he was removed from a flight in handcuffs earlier this month, both Davis and United said. The airline said it reversed that move and removed Davis from the list the following day.

Davis' attorneys say the former Denver Bronco received an email on July 14 saying he was added to the list, and noted they had not heard that the decision was rescinded.

"The email was sent July 14th. Mr. Davis was hopeful that following United's 'apology' and acknowledgment of wrongdoing that they would then withdraw the travel ban. They have yet to do so," Davis' attorney Parker Stinar told CBS News Colorado on Tuesday.

A representative for United, however, said the airline did contact Davis' attorneys about his removal from the no-fly list.

"Mr. Davis received this letter the day after the incident. It was generated due to the report of the flight attendant - who is no longer employed by United. The day after the letter was sent, we discussed with Mr. Davis' team that it had been rescinded. We have apologized to Mr. Davis for his experience and continue to review our handling of incidents like this to protect our highest priority - the safety of our customers and crew," the airline said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Davis' attorneys refuted that claim.

"United has claimed that this information was already communicated to the Davis Family through his lawyers. This is blatantly false.," Stinar said in a statement on Tuesday. "We continue to be disappointed by the inappropriate and disrespectful handling of this horrific incident by United's communication and legal teams."

Davis said the situation on the on the United flight from Denver to California started when his son asked for a cup of ice. When the flight attendant didn't hear the request, Davis said he "lightly tapped" the flight attendant's arm to get his attention and the flight attendant shouted "don't hit me" response before continuing down the aisle.

When the plane landed, Davis was placed in handcuffs and law enforcement, which included at least one FBI agent, removed him from the plane. Davis said he felt "humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry."

He was released soon after and the FBI said it determined Davis didn't do anything wrong.

United issued an apology to Davis, calling the incident an "injustice," but Davis' attorneys said the airline's response was inadequate.

His attorneys have since announced that they intend to sue the airline.