Teammate identifies victim in deadly hit-and-run as member of Denver parafencing team

Teammates of a Colorado man struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lakewood are mourning his loss, hoping the person who allegedly struck the parafencer will be found and arrested.

Terre Engdahl, 30, of Lakewood, was killed Friday evening near Kipling Street and West 23rd Avenue. Neither police nor the coroner's office but a teammate identified Engdahl as the person hit by the suspect vehicle. Parafencing, or "wheelchair fencing," follows much of the same rules as traditional fencing, but is done while seated.

In an undated photo from the Denver Fencing Center, Terre Engdahl, right, shows off a medal after a parafencing competition. Engdahl was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday in Lakewood. Denver Fencing Center

According to data from Colorado State Patrol, hit-and-run crashes saw an increase across the state last year versus the year prior, going from 2,100 to 2,253. It was also the deadliest year for pedestrians and cyclists involved in crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation says pedestrian deaths in Colorado have surged by 96% in the last decade and over 70% of pedestrian deaths occur when it's dark out.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the person who killed Engdahl.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Lakewood police issued a Medina Alert for the suspect's vehicle; a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front-end damage and Colorado license plate DWBP87. Police described it as a missing driver's side headlight and damage to the windshield.

Lakewood police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 303-987-7300 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.