Watch CBS News
Local News

CDOT: More than 70% of pedestrian fatalities in Colorado happen during dark conditions

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation is releasing new data for a dangerous issue in Colorado: pedestrian fatalities. 

According to CDOT, pedestrian fatalities reached a record high in 2023, representing 18.6% of Colorado's total roadway deaths. CDOT says a majority of pedestrian deaths in 2023 happened at night or during low-light conditions.

cdot-pedestrian-deaths.jpg
CDOT

CDOT says with nearly three more weeks of short winter days and extended darkness, experts are urging drivers to be cautious and alert while driving at night. CDOT shared these statistics with us; it is the 2023 pedestrian fatalities nighttime versus daytime. 

"Pedestrians don't go away when it gets dark out, especially this time of year when the sun sets early and rises late," said CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. "We need a collective commitment from every road user to prioritize safety. Be alert, be aware of your surroundings and treat driving like the immense responsibility it is."

cdot-pedestrian-deaths-graph.jpg
  In the last decade, pedestrian fatalities in Colorado have surged by 96%, with a 16% increase between 2022 and 2023.  CDOT

In the last decade, pedestrian fatalities in Colorado have surged by 96%, with a 16% increase between 2022 and 2023. CDOT shared these statistics with us; it is pedestrian fatalities in Colorado from 2013 to 2023. 

CDOT is urging individuals and local communities to make pedestrian safety a priority. This can be achieved through slower speeds and improved infrastructure, particularly at intersections where pedestrians cross.

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 11:21 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.