Tensions high in Jefferson County as district negotiates teacher salary

As the school year comes to an end, negotiation around teacher contracts is coming to a head in Jefferson County.

"When we bump against money that's when bargaining tends to grind to a halt," Michelle Moehlis said.

Moehlis is a Spanish teacher at Green Mountain high school, she's also the chair of the bargaining committee for the Jefferson County Educators Association.

Left on the table from their last meeting was a proposal from teachers asking for an 8 percent pay increase in response to the district offering 3.5%.

"After we presented our counteroffer, negotiations abruptly ended and we were not entirely clear why that happened," Moehlis said.

At a board meeting last week, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Tracey Dorland weighed in on where things are now.

"There are some tension and challenge right now when it comes to negotiations related to compensation," she told school board members.

She used the time to explain her concerns around the union's request as well, saying it is nearly double the total revenue increase district wide. They also point to recent increases including last year's 15% jump.

The increase put Jefferson County's starting salary at around $50,000.

"All that did was dig us out of a hole that was five to eight years in the making, which we agree was long overdue but in order to stay competitive we can't stop here," Moehlis said in response.

A look at other school districts in the metro area who have recently reached agreements, show that growth may already be fading; In Adams 12, school district base pay next year will jump to $58,000. In Cherry Creek, starting salary will increase to $57,000 and Westminster School District will be the highest in the state with new teachers starting at $60,000, the highest in the state.

Dorland offered insight into why Jefferson County struggles to keep up pointing to how the state funds education.

"Mill levy overrides are not going up, other districts are our last mill levy tied to inflation was in 2018," Dorland said.

Moehlis says she hasn't lost hope and looks forward to getting back to the bargaining table but worries if they can't keep up with their neighbors' teachers may look for work elsewhere.

"We are going to have to find a way to meet in the middle," she said.

There are a lot of other factors being considered and will be discussed at the next bargaining meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

You can attend in person at the Jefferson County Public Schools main office or online using the link below.

https://livestream.com/accounts/10429076/events/3542310/videos/236176150