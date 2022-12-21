Tenants begrudgingly leave apartment complex in Buena Vista after rent doubles

The Meadows has been a spot for 18 people to live in Buena Vista for years, but now after a recent sale to G Light Equity, every tenant will need to move out due to rent basically doubling for everyone.

"My rent went from $950 a month to $1,800 a month, we were given two days' notice that we had a 30-day notice to vacate," former Tenant Norma Cady said.

Those prices are far too much for her monthly allowance, and she and everyone else in the building have been pushed out due to the spiking prices. She thankfully has found another spot in a trailer park in town, but not everyone has landed on their feet.

Debra Nobel, also being pushed from the building, said she was told she and her husband could stay on as property managers, but have since had that offer rescinded, and even though she says she has paid through January, they are asking her for more money.

All of this while her husband finishes treatment for two types of cancer, and during the holidays to boot.

"It is cruel, inhumane, and torture, it is absolute torture," Nobel said.

Aside from the short notice for the rent increase which Nobel said the owner was able to add an extension on to, she said there's not a ton to do besides let people know they're getting the raw end of the deal.

"I don't think anything can be done minus a class action lawsuit and they have more lawyers and money than we do so they are not afraid of that," Nobel said.

"They want everyone out, it is perfectly clear," she said. "They did this so that everyone would leave, the county housing authority director Becky Grey calls it a forced mass eviction, they don't call it that, but they said you have the option to leave, or you can stay and pay $1,700 dollars a month up from $850."

Nobel is hoping she and her husband can live there at their previous rate (like she said the owners agreed to) until at least January to have time to find a new spot while her husband recovers.

G Light Equity, the new property owner and Trek Management did not respond for requests for comment.