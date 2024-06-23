Watch CBS News
Temperatures expected to surge above average across Colorado, dangerous heat in Denver

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

A heatwave is officially underway across Colorado, with dangerous heat possible in Denver.  

Yes, it is summer. Yes, it tends to get hot in the summer. The average high temperature during the summer months is 87 degrees, the average high for the month of June is 83 degrees.  

The high temperature on Sunday was 98 degrees in Denver, or 15 degrees warmer than the average high. We are tracking heat of this magnitude through Wednesday, with temperatures still above the 90-degree mark through at least Thursday.

Prolonged exposure to well-above-average temperatures has prompted heat advisories to be issued for parts of the Front Range on both Monday and Tuesday.  

Heat Advisories will expire for Boulder and Jefferson Counties Monday night, lingering across the Denver Metro area through Tuesday night.  

First published on June 23, 2024 / 6:34 PM MDT

