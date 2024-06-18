Watch CBS News
A hot and dry summer is expected across Colorado, Denver included

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

As you would expect, summer is the hottest season of the year. The average high temperature across June, July, and August (the seasons of summer) is 87 degrees, with a low of 57 degrees. The summer season as a whole is the wettest of the year, averaging 5.13".  

CBS

This summer may look a bit different. Current forecasts are trending towards are hotter and drier 3-month period. The current temperature outlook indicates anywhere from a 33%-70% chance of above average temperatures with the greatest probability in the southwestern corner of the state.

CBS

There is also a 33-50% chance of below average precipitation for about all of the state. The combination of above average temperatures and below average precipitation raises an eyebrow. It could be an active summer with high wildfire potential.     

The long-range forecast for Colorado come from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Washington DC. The outlook for Fall will be available in September.  

First published on June 18, 2024 / 3:43 PM MDT

