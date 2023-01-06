Father kills son in Teller County murder-suicide

A 5-year-old is dead after a murder-suicide in Teller County.

Deputies were originally called after a man, 53-year-old William Brueche, missed a court-ordered child exchange in the Teller County Sheriff's Office parking lot on Wednesday. They began searching Brueche's home and other locations in the area where Brueche was known to have been.

The search continued through the night.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, Teller County dispatch received a 911 call of an unconscious man in a truck matching the description of Brueche's vehicle. Deputies went to the scene and confirmed it was Brueche's truck.

They discovered Brueche and his 5-year-old son Liam in the truck, both deceased.

Teller County deputies and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation determined this was a murder-suicide.