14-year-old Colorado boy hurt after police say he took parents' car and caused serious crash in Commerce City

A teenage boy who was too young to legally drive was behind the wheel of a sedan that investigators believe caused a serious crash in Adams County on Tuesday morning. That's according to Commerce City police, who said the boy was a 14-year-old and is now in the hospital along with the other boys that were in the car with him.

It happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of 88th Avenue and Dahlia Street.

Police spokeswoman Joanna Small said the boy and his younger brother were in the front seat of the car, which was registered to their parents out of Thornton. Small said those adults "didn't realize that the kids were taking the car."

Their car was traveling westbound on 88th when it hit a guardrail and veered into oncoming traffic. It then struck a minivan head on and the sedan plummeted into a creek.

Two adults, a mother and daughter, were inside that minivan. They both were taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries. The teenagers' injuries were more serious.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. A witness said it looked like the sedan was going 100 miles an hour before it crashed.

Small said the 14-year-old could possibly face charges, but it's not expected the parents will because they didn't have knowledge that their child was taking the car.