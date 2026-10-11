Teenager killed in motorcycle crash in Northern Colorado

A 16-year-old boy was killed early Sunday morning when he was involved in a crash in Northern Colorado.

Investigators say the boy was driving a motorcycle north on 35th Avenue in Greeley when he was involved in a crash around 4:30 a.m. The Greeley Police Department says a 43-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Impala was heading down 28th Street and tried to turn left onto 35th Avenue when the two vehicles collided.

Police say first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The Impala driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Weld County Coroner's Office will release the teen's identity after notifying his next of kin.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash and say potential charges are pending the final outcome. They're working to determine if speed was a factor.

The GPD encouraged anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Ashton Steely at Ashton.Steely@greeleypd.com.