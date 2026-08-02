Teenage girl dies in shooting in Colorado; Aurora police arrest juvenile

A teenage girl was shot and killed in a weekend shooting in western Aurora. Aurora police said it happened late Saturday night and a suspect is in custody.

Police said the suspect is a juvenile.

The shooting happened on the 9800 block of East Alabama Drive, not far from the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street.

Teen killed in shooting on Alabama Drive

So far it's not clear if the suspect and the victim knew each other. Neither person has been identified.