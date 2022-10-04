Watch CBS News
Teen struck by hit & run driver after leaving school in Colorado Springs

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A teenager was struck and left seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver when she was leaving school. It happened outside Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs as Bayla was leaving school on Sept. 13. 

Police confirm that driver ran a red light and left the teen injured in the street. She was left with severe injuries including bruises, cuts and a traumatic brain injury. 

"She was just really happy and she's just not anymore," said Bayla's mother Nellie. "When you're in a school zone and go the speed limit pay really close attention... stop if you hit somebody, just have compassion for human beings."

Bayla is supposed to graduate from high school in December. The vehicle that struck her was a silver GMC Acadia. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 4:49 PM

