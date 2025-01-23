Teen sentenced to 7 years after pleading guilty in downtown Denver shooting

Denver woman sentenced to 7 years behind bars after guilty plea in LoDo shooting

Keanna Rosenburgh was sentenced to seven years in the Youthful Offender Program on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty last fall to shooting several people in Denver's LoDo neighborhood. The teen's sentence of 21 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections was suspended as long as she successfully completes her Youthful Offender Program sentence.

Denver DA

Rosenburgh pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder for the 2023 shooting outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Denver. As part of the plea agreement, that one count names eight different victims, five of whom were shot.

According to prosecutors, Rosenburgh shot and wounded five people outside the restaurant in the 1900 block of Market Street on Sept. 16, 2023.

Denver Police

Investigators said she fired a gun into a crowd outside the bar after she was denied entry and then left the area. Police released surveillance video of the shooting during their lengthy search for the suspect during the initial stages of the investigation.

Rosenburgh was arrested in Barstow, California, a month later.