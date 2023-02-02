Teen dies after being struck by car while crossing street in Aurora

Aurora police said that one of the teenagers struck while crossing the street on Wednesday night has died. The crash happened Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. when the teens were crossing East Colfax Avenue and Moline Street.

Both teens, a boy and girl, both 15 years old, were rushed to the hospital, the girl had life-threatening injuries and did not survive. The boy is expected to survive.

CBS

Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash. Investigators said that the Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on East Colfax Avenue while the pedestrians were crossing East Colfax Avenue, walking from the north side of the street to the south. The pedestrians were in the crosswalk, crossing Colfax against traffic, while the Jeep had the right-of-way.