Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film opening same day as latest "Exorcist" movie

"Exorswift" is gunning to give "Barbenheimer" a run for its money.

On Thursday, pop megastar Taylor Swift announced that her Eras Tour will be coming to a theater near you starting October 13.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!" Swift tweeted.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

The release date coincides with the release of the Exorcist franchise's newest film, "The Exorcist: Believer."

The prospect of an exciting double feature has inspired the hashtag #Exorswift on social media, reminiscent of the "Barbenheimer" sensation earlier this summer that resulted in massive box office earnings.

Shortly after the announcement, AMC Theaters said they had to bolster their server capacity in preparation for skyrocketing demand for tickets.

"In anticipation of the first day of advance ticket demands, AMC has bolstered its ticket server capacity to handle traffic at more than 5 times the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour," the company said.

The precautions might be a safe bet after Ticketmaster botched the sales of the Eras Tour concert tickets, resulting in a lawsuit.

The suit claims Ticketmaster provided pre-sale codes to fans even though the ticket seller knew it could not accommodate all orders for tickets to Swift's performances. The plaintiffs also accuse the service, which is owned by Live Nation Entertainment, of selling a substantial number of tickets to scalpers and bots, leaving fewer seats for fans.

The incredibly popular Eras Tour has been credited for boosting the economy. Market research firm QuestionPro estimated last month that her tour could help add $5 billion to the worldwide economy.

The Eras Tour has grossed more than $300 million so far according to PollStar, a trade publication for the live music industry. More than 1.1 million tickets have been sold at an average price of $253.

The Eras Tour film comes after Swift completed her U.S. leg of the tour, with many fans unable to attend a show. Swift's decision to move her tour to the big screen might give those fans a second chance.