Taylor Swift announces new Eras Tour dates in Europe, Australia and Asia

Pop superstar Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced new concert dates in Asia, Australia and Europe for her Eras Tour, extending her performances through summer 2024.

While Swift's tour was originally just over 50 dates, it has now expanded to more than 100, according to Forbes, with the international leg of the Eras Tour kicking off in August this year in Mexico City — after which Swift will hang up her guitar until November before resuming her stadium shows.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

Swift's Asia shows will begin next year with four nights in Japan's Tokyo Dome, starting on Feb. 7. Then she'll visit Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, as well as Singapore, before embarking on the tour's European leg in May with two shows in Paris. Unless Swift adds even more dates, she'll close out the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London on August 17, 2024.

The Eras Tour got off to a slightly rocky start when pre-sales for tickets resulted in a lawsuit against Ticketmaster from furious fans, who alleged that the company violated antitrust laws that are designed to protect market competition.

The suit claims that Ticketmaster knowingly sent out pre-sale codes to more fans than it could accommodate. As a result, millions of fans were denied the opportunity to purchase tickets.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Ford Field on June 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

But with Swift playing to sold-out crowds either way, the tour is poised to make her a billionaire and could end up being one of the highest-grossing tours of all time. According to Forbes, the Eras Tour might earn Swift a cool $500 million on top of her existing estimated net worth of around $570 million.

Some cities are even seeing economic boosts in their local economies as a result of Swift's tour dates, with CBS Philadelphia reporting spikes in visitor center ticket sales and hotel reservations in Philly.

Swift's Pittsburgh shows from last weekend set a new record for the venue — her tour's second show in the city recorded an attendance of 73,117 at the Acrisure Stadium.